Police attaches 2 properties in Bla

Srinagar: Police attached properties of two militant handlers based in Pakistan after obtaining attachment orders passed by Sub Judge Uri, officials said.
The attached properties include 1 Kanal & 11 Marlas of land worth lacs belonging to two terror handlers based in Pakistan namely Mohd Arif Badal son of Ghulam Hussain resident of Nawarunda & Mohd Bashir son of Mir Alam resident of Gowhallan, Uri.
The action was taken under sections of 83 CRPC & are linked with case FIR No.82/1999 under section 2/3 EIMCO Act, case FIR No. 34/1999 under section 354, 323 & 06/2008 under section 2/3 EIMCO Act of Police Station Uri.
The property was identified belonging to terror handlers during the course of investigation/enquiry conducted by Police. The operation reaffirms the commitment of Police to combat the terror activities. It is pertinent to mention here that, in year 2024, police in Baramulla have attached properties of 20 terror handlers, worth crores.