Mission Director reviews progress on HADP implementation

SRINAGAR: Mission Director, Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) Yasha Mudgal on Tuesday chaired a meeting of concerned officers, to assess the progress on the implementation of some projects under the projects under the programme at Lalmandi Srinagar.
The meeting was among others attended by Director Agriculture Kashmir, Director Agriculture Jammu, members of project monitoring units and other senior officers of APD.
Speaking on the occasion Yasha Mudgal underscored the significance of various projects under HADP. She characterised the HADP as a transformative mission aimed at fostering a holistic development of agriculture and allied sectors throughout Jammu and Kashmir.
Yasha impressed upon the concerned officers to adopt a mission-oriented approach during the implementation of different projects so that the set targets could be achieved effectively.
Earlier, Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhury Mohammad Iqbal gave a detailed presentation with respect to different initiatives by the department during the implementation of various projects of HADP.
