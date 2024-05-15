Honesty and Integrity: Core Values in Islamic Communication

‘Speak the truth, Speak fairly, Speak kindly, Speak not in vain, Speak straight’

Mankind has been given speech and it is a powerful tool that can change a person’s life, bring them closer to others, and show the bottoms of their hearts. In Islam, Allah chose to impart to us the Quran which is a profound guidance in using the gift given to us by God. The Quran stresses the sayings that truthfulness, justice, kindness, purposiveness, and clearness must be our targets in our speeches. These principles are the essence of our virtue and harmony that we should all follow and these will lead to respect, mutual understanding, and compassion among us. Let us embark on this journey of discovery to comprehend why the doctrines are so fundamental for our spiritual development as well as the preservation of the values we live by.

Speaking the truth is the most valuable of the Islamic attributes. Based on the Quran, honesty is more than a virtue; it is a cornerstone of our faith which applies to us at all times. Surah Al-Baqarah (Finally, in verse 2:42, God reveals: “And do not mix the truth with falsehood or conceal the truth while you are knowing [it]”. Thus, such verse reminds us not to fool ourselves or others by using truth in the wrong way. Being consistent with one’s self and loyalty to Iman is the fundamental principle of moral conduct in Islam. Thus, being faithful to truth in all we say and do we show that we are true to righteousness and credibility in all our relationships with people around us.

The idea of adl (justice), justice, which is among those, is emphasized constantly through the Quran. Allah commands us in Surah Al-Maidah (5:8), “O you who believe, stand out firmly for Allah, justice witnesses, and let not any kind of hatred prevent you from being fair. Be fair, for fairness is near to righteousness”. This verse points to the fact that all of us, including ourselves, must always be neutral and fair, which means that we should not show any type of hatred that affects our decisions. Fair speaking implies recognizing and taking care to respect, honor, and show compassion to others regardless of their status, gender, race, or beliefs.

God’s Book gives us clear guidance about what role our words perform in spreading love, kindness, and favours all over our world. Allah says in Surah Al-Baqarah (In verse (2:83) the Quran says, “And speak to people kind words and establish prayer and pay zakah (charity)”. Zakah implores every Muslim to work towards improving the welfare of their friends, families, and communities that live close to them. In addition to preaching with wisdom and knowledge, what the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) used to convey with the kindness of his voice also conforms to the prophet’s tradition of mercy and compassion as portrayed in his words and deeds.

Islam prohibits the person from saying vain things which means only a waste of time and does not regularize relationships and attitudes toward other people. The Quran brings our attention to the fact that we will be accountable for every word we utter, thus, we will use our speech as and when needed and in a responsible manner. Communicating with great sense involves the use of words to contribute to a worthwhile conversation and not through engaging in rumours, slander, and lies

The Quran commands us to uncover ourselves as true and honest as we can never know if this is what is wanted of us. Allah says in Surah Al-A’raf (Verse 7:21-23 “And among us we have created a people who guide with the truth and thereby do justice”. This verse points to the noble task of the people who use truth as a yardstick in their every word and act. Speaking directly is based on honesty, uprightness, and keeping to a promise of transparency or openness in our communication attributable to the generation of trust and appreciation in our actions of individuals.

Quran draws our attention to the subtle role of communication and the significance of speech in Islam. Only if we stay faithful to the truth, justice, kindness, purposefulness, and clarity in our statements, we do justice to the souls of the righteous, the righteousness, and compassion that are the essence of our teachings in the faith. As Muslims, we must use our words wisely and responsibly, realizing that the words that we say can have a great impact on ourselves and others. Muslims are encouraged to follow the noble path set forth by the Quran and the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and may we all speak words that uplift, guide, and inspire to the building up of a better community.

The writer can be mailed at [email protected]

