Army fires at drone

Jammu: Army personnel opened fire on a suspected Pakistani drone near the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district, officials confirmed on Sunday. The incident unfolded late Saturday night when the drone briefly hovered over Indian territory before retreating to the Pakistan side. The drone activity and subsequent firing occurred in the Keri sector, according to officials.
Despite a thorough search of the area, no suspicious items were found on the ground. The officials highlighted that anti-national elements are using drones to drop weapons and narcotics but the security forces are fully alert to thwart their designs.
In a separate incident, residents reported sighting a flying object with a blinking light in the air near the Allahpir area of Poonch district on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. However, a search operation yielded no findings, as confirmed by officials, PTI reported.
In a similar incident, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel had also opened fire to intercept a Pakistani drone near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district. The drone, detected late at night, was forced to retreat to the Pakistani side after BSF troops fired nearly two dozen rounds. Subsequent search operations were conducted to ensure no illicit items were dropped,.
