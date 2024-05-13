PoJK Will Be ‘Taken Back’: Amit Shah

Kaushambi (UP): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday lashed out at Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar and NC Chief Farooq Abdullah for their remarks over Pakistan and said that Pak-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) is part of India and it will be taken.

While addressing an election rally in support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Vinod Sonkar, the Home Minister said, “Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar and INDI alliance leader Farooq Abdullah are asking to respect Pakistan as it has an atom bomb. Why should we respect Pakistan.”

He said, “Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is saying don’t demand PoJK. Rahul Baba, if you want to be scared of atom bombs, then remain scared. We are not scared. PoJK is a part of India, and we will take it back.”

Shah said that Kashmir is part of India. “Congress president Kharge says what people from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have to do with Kashmir. Probably he doesn’t know that every child of Kaushambi is ready to sacrifice his life for Kashmir,” he said.

He said that for 70 years, Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP), and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) kept Article 370 in Kashmir like their children. “You made Modi ji PM for the second term. Article 370 was abrogated on August 5, 2019, terrorism was eradicated, and Modi ji made Kashmir an integral part of India,” he said.

The Home Minister said there are two shehzadas, Akhilesh and Rahul, who claim to bring back Article 370 if they come to power. “The people of Kaushambi should decide whether Article 370 should be brought back or not? Modi ji ended terrorism and Naxalism in the country, and he had done the job of securing the country,” he said.

Raking up the issue of Ram temple, he said, “For 70 years, the people of SP, BSP, and Congress kept the issue of Ram temple on the back burner. When Modi ji became PM for the second term, the case was won, Bhoomi Pujan was performed, and the consecration ceremony was performed on January 22 with Jai Shri Ram within five years.”

Shah said that for the consecration ceremony, an invitation was sent to all, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Dimple Yadav, and Akhilesh Yadav, but none of them attended the event. “They did not attend the event because they were scared of their vote bank. We BJP people are not scared of vote bank. Not only Ram temple, Modi ji rejuvenated the darbaar of Baba Vishwanath, which was demolished by Aurangzeb. The Somnath temple is made of gold. Modi ji is decorating all centres of faith,” he said.

He said that the leaders of INDI alliance are contesting elections against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Though there is no chance of winning, assume that if they win, who will be the Prime Minister. Can Sharad Pawar, Mamta Banerjee, Uddhav Thackrey, Stalin, or Ragul Gandhi become the PM? When asked, one of their leaders said that PM’s will be made turn by turn. Rahul Baba, it is not a grocery store; it is India, where things don’t work like this,” he said.

The Union Minister attacked SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for misleading people on vaccines during Corona period. “When Modi ji started the vaccination drive, Akhilesh said Modi’s vaccine doesn’t take it. It’s good that the people of UP don’t listen to Akhilesh. He got vaccinated secretly. Have some shame that you were doing politics even at the time of a pandemic,” he said.

He accused Congress of insulting Baba Sahad Bhimrao Ambedkar. “Congress did a lot for the politics of appeasement. They insulted Baba Saheb, made him lose the election, and did not give Bharat Ratna to him. Modiji declared April 14 as Samrasta Diwas. All the places associated with Baba Sahab in Mau, London, Nagpur, Delhi, and Mumbai were developed as pilgrimages,” he said. (Agencies)

