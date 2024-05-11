Police raids house of ex-SSP, 2 others

JAMMU: Police on Thursday raided the residences of three persons, including a former senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), as it further stepped up its efforts in the ongoing investigation into the murder of a person over a land dispute here.
The alleged incident occurred on May 1, when Avtar Singh (40), son of Balbir Singh, died after being hit on the head with an iron rod during a scuffle between two groups – both of whom claimed a piece of land in Greater Kailash locality.
An angry mob, including the family and relatives of the deceased, blocked Kalu Chak road on Jammu-Pathankot national highway for several days and demanded a CBI probe into the killing, police said.
JAMMU: Police on Thursday raided the residences of three persons, including a former senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), as it further stepped up its efforts in the ongoing investigation into the murder of a person over a land dispute here.