Dumper driver dies of electrocution in Kulgam village

Kulgam: A driver died of electric shock while unloading sand from his dumper at Kounserbal area of Damhal Hanjipora in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday. Locals alleged negligence on the part of the Power Development Department (PDD).An official said that a dumper driver identified as Showkat Ahmad Parray, son of Abdul Hameed Parray, a resident of Yadder Pulwama, received an electric shock while unloading sand at Kounserbal.”The dumper driver died on the spot. His body is lying at SDH DH Pora,” the official said.Meanwhile, Police have taken cognizance of the incident, he added.However, the locals alleged negligence on the part of PDD, stating that transmission lines are lying low, posing a threat to lives. They appealed the higher authorities to look into the matter to prevent such incidents in the future—
