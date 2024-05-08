Wanted TRF Commander Among 2 Militants Killed In Kulgam

SRINAGAR: A TRF commander Basit Dar was among two militants killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said.

The security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in Redwani village of the district late on Monday night following information about the presence of militants in the area.

“Police and security forces, along with Army and CRPF had cordoned off the area … Operation continued throughout the night and concluded today afternoon. Two terrorists were neutralized in this operation and their bodies have been retrieved,” IGP Kashmir Vidhi Kumar Birdi said.

The Kashmir IGP said that one of the militants belonged to TRF ‘A’ category. “One of them Basit Dar belonged to TRF ‘A’ category, he was involved in more than 18 cases… He was involved in planning of conspiracy to attack minorities, police forces and civilians,” Birdi added.

The militants, according to the official, were given ample time and opportunity to surrender. “They did not pay any heed to the caution by police and security forces. The terrorists continued firing upon the security personnel and were killed in the encounter,” he said.

In 2022, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had announced a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on Dar.

