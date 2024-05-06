PDP candidate helped BJP in abrogation of Article 370

Srinagar : Omar Abdullah Srinagar: Former chief minister and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Monday said that Peoples Democratic Party candidate for Baramulla Lok Sabha segment helped the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in abrogation of Article 370.Adressing a party function in Langate area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, Omar, who is the party’s candidate for Baramulla Lok Sabha segment, said the PDP candidate from Baramulla Lok Sabha segment didn’t vote against abrogation of Article 370 in Rajya Sabha.“You should ask the candidate with the inkpot (symbol) who is contesting against me where he was when Article 370 was put to vote in Rajya Sabha? BJP didn’t have majority in Rajya Sabha. He remained absent. He didn’t vote against abrogation of the Article 370,” Omar said, Omar said the PDP candidate remained absent from the Rajya Sabha to directly help Prime Minister Narendra Modi.“Should we again send such representatives to the parliament?” Omar asked.—
