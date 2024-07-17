Excise case: HC reserves order on Kejriwal’s pleas challenging arrest by CBI, seeking interim bail

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court reserved on Wednesday its order on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s pleas challenging his arrest by the CBI in the excise policy case and seeking interim bail.

Kejriwal’s senior counsel not only assailed his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) but also sought his release on bail in the case.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna, who conducted the proceedings on a holiday on account of Muharram, heard the arguments advanced by the lawyers of Kejriwal and the CBI and reserved its order on the petitions.

