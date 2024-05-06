BJP, RSS want to change Constitution, this election is aimed at saving it: Rahul Gandhi

ALIRAJPUR (MP): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the ongoing Lok Sabha election is aimed at saving the country’s Constitution, which he claimed the BJP and RSS want to change.

Addressing a public meeting at Jobat town in Alirajpur district under the Ratlam-Jhabua Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh, Gandhi also said the Congress government will ensure the 50 per cent cap on reservation is removed in the interest of the people.

The former Congress president again batted for a caste census, claiming it will reveal everything about the status of people and change the direction of politics in the country.

