‘2 militant associates held’

Srinagar: Police alongwith security forces arrested two militant associates at Aloora Imamsahib area of Shopian and recovered arms, ammunition, grenades and other incriminating materials from their possession, officials said.
“Acting on specific information, Police alongwith Army (34RR) & and CRPF (178BN) established a checkpoint in Village Aloora Imamsahib area of Shopian. During checking, the joint party intercepted and arrested two terrorist associates identified as Amir Ahmad Mir son of Zahoor Ahmad Mir & Zaffer Azad son of Azad Hussain Ganaie, both residents of Mandujian,” a police spokesperson said, adding, “During search, arms and ammunition including 01 Pistol along with 01 Magazine, 08 rounds and 02 Chinese Grenades and other incriminating materials have been recovered from their possession.”
Accordingly, he said, a case FIR No 23/2024 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Imamsahib and further investigation has been initiated.
