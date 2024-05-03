Bla Polls: NC, PDP Candidates Among 9 More File Nomination Papers

BARAMULLA: Nine more candidates filed their nomination papers today at the office of the Returning Officer (RO), 1-Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency, Minga Sherpa, to contest the General Lok Sabha Elections-2024 from 1-Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency.
Omar Abdullah, from Jammu & Kashmir National Conference Party, Mir Mohammad Fayaz from Jammu & Kashmir People’s Democratic Party, Mohammad Rafiq Rather, from Jammu & Kashmir People’s Democratic Party, Farooq Ahmad Bhat from National Youth Party J&K Unit, Irfan Ahmad Chack from Bharat Jodo Party filed their nomination papers before the RO for 1-Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency.
Similarly, Khursheed Ahmad Shah from Rashtriya Jankranti Party, Mehraj Uddin Najar, Independent Candidate; Basharat Hussain Najar, Independent Candidate and Abdul Hamid Gojree from Aam Janta Party Democratic submitted their nomination papers at the office of the RO, 1-Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency.
A total of 19 candidates have so far filed their nomination papers to contest election from 1-Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency.
Pertinently, the last date for filling of nomination papers to contest Lok Sabha elections 2024 for 1-Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency is 3rd of May till 3:00 PM.
