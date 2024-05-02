6 nomination filed in Bla

BARAMULLA: Six more candidates filed their nomination papers today at the office of the Returning Officer (RO), 1-Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency, Minga Sherpa, to contest the General Lok Sabha Elections-2024 from 1-Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency.
Sajad Ahmad Lone from Jammu & Kashmir People’s Conference Party, Imran Raza Ansari from Jammu & Kashmir People’s Conference Party and Suhail Ahmad Khan, an Independent Candidate filed their nomination papers before the RO for 1-Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency.
Similarly, Peerzada Mudasir Rashid Shah from Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party (BHIM), Nazir Ahmad Sofi, Independent Candidate, and Mustaq Ahmad Mir from National Loktantrik Party submitted their nomination papers at the office of the RO, 1-Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency.
With filling of 06 Nominations today the total number of Candidates who have filed their Candidature for 01-Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency goes to ten, as four Candidates have already filed their Nominations papers.