Rains Lash J&K, MeT Forecasts More

Srinagar: Rains lashed most parts of Jammu and Kashmir even as MeT department said that there was possibility of more wet weather during next few days.

A meteorological department official here told GNS that generally cloudy weather with light to moderate rain and light snow over higher reaches is expected at most places with thunder, lightning, hailstorm and gusty winds at few places till April 28. He said there is possibility of heavy rain over isolated places, particularly on April 28

From April 29-30, he said, weather is expected to be generally cloudy with light rain and thunder at scattered places.

Generally dry weather is expected from May 1-4, he said.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a minimum of 10.5°C against 8.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C above normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 7.8°C against 5.8°C on the previous night and it was normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 5.2°C against 2.8°C on the previous night and it was 0.8°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 9.3°C against 6.7°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C above normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of 8.5°C against 6.7°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C above normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 4.8°C against 2.7°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.6°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 20.8°C against 19.2°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 1.1°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of 9.8°C, Batote 11.6°C and Bhaderwah 9.0°C, he said. (GNS)

