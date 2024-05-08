Talks with Imran Khan’s party could happen only if it ‘earnestly apologises’, forgoes ‘politics of anarchy’: Pak Army General

ISLAMABAD: A top Pakistan Army general on Tuesday said that any dialogue with jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party could happen only if it “earnestly apologises” in front of the nation, promises to adopt “constructive” politics and forgoes “politics of anarchy”.

Maj-Gen Ahmed Sharif, the Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) – the media wing of the Pakistan military – made the remarks in a press conference in Rawalpindi just two days before the first anniversary of May 9 violence.

On May 9 last year, violent protests erupted after the arrest of Khan by paramilitary Rangers from the premises of the Islamabad High Court. His party workers vandalised a dozen military installations, including the Jinnah House (Lahore Corps Commander house), Mianwali airbase and the ISI building in Faisalabad. The Army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also attacked by the mob for the first time.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print