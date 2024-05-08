No Peace In J&K: Farooq

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday hit out at the central government for claiming there is peace in Jammu and Kashmir, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi was busy shooting for a film when 40 CRPF jawans were killed in 2019 Pulwama attack.

“Had there been normalcy, would there have been encounters in Kulgam and Surankote? Our jawans are getting martyred … how long will you let them die? They got 40 CRPF personnel martyred in Pulwama (in 2019),” he said.

“The then Governor himself said that (explosive-ridden) car was roaming around for three weeks and when it reached the spot, innocent people were martyred. What was the PM doing? He was shooting for a film in a forest,” Abdullah told reporters in Baramulla during an election rally.

He said that the then J-K governor Satya Pal Malik had told the prime minister that it was our mistake that 40 CRPF personnel were killed, but Modi asked him to shut up, saying ‘we have to blame the other country’. “This is the situation and you are saying there is peace. Had there been peace, would there be so many security personnel with me? Where is the peace? Thank God, we are moving freely here. But the way they are creating hatred across the country, Muslims are targeted, their beards shaven and asked to chant Jai Shri Ram,” he said.

The former Union minister accused the BJP of creating hatred in the country and asked it if Ram belonged only to the saffron party. “Is Ram only theirs? Who prays (and) in which way, is their own will. This is a free country. But it will not remain free. They will dictate to us what to wear, what to eat, and where to offer namaz.”

“Do you remember how they demolished our mosques, madrassas, and then they claim ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas,’ and sabka beda gark,” he added.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister asked if the ‘hate’ will make India stronger.

“Is there any difference between Hindus and Muslims? I am a doctor, we both have the same bodies. God created us as equals. We are responsible for creating differences. The politicians are responsible for fostering hatred, otherwise, there would be no hatred in India,” he claimed.

“When India got freedom, we joined Gandhi’s India and not Modi’s. We want to bring Gandhi’s India back where we can walk and talk with dignity,” the NC leader said. (Agencies)

