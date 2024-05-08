MeT Forecasts ‘Hot’ Weather In J&K

SRINAGAR: Mainly dry and “hot” weather has been forecast over Jammu and Kashmir till May 10.

“Mainly dry and hot weather is expected in Jammu and Kashmir,” said meteorological department here in a statement for the forecast during the next 24 hours and subsequent two days. However, the MeT department has said that thundershower activity during the afternoon can’t be ruled out at a few places till May 10.

On May 11, it said, there is forecast of partly to generally cloudy weather with light rain and thunder at a few places.

Generally cloudy weather with light rain/snow (over higher reaches) has been predicted at many places with thunder activity at few places on May 12.

On May 13, it said, partly to generally cloudy weather is expected with light rain at few places.

Regarding temperature, a MeT spokesperson said that Srinagar recorded a low of 10.5°C against 11.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.2°C below normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 9.0°C, same as on the previous night and it was 0.2°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 5.8°C against 5.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 10.3°C against 9.7°C and it was 1.1°C above normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a minimum of 8.6°C against 8.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 7.6°C against 5.2°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 2.4°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a low of 22.1°C against 21.3°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.9°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of 11.8°C, Batote 15.0°C and Bhaderwah 11.6°C, he said. (Agencies)

