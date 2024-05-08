IAF Convoy Attack: SFs Intensify Searches

Jammu: Security forces have intensified the search operations in the twin-border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region to track down the attackers responsible for attacking an IAF convoy that claimed the life of a corporal rank personnel, officials said on May 7.

The agencies have also expanded the scope of operation to various areas of Doda, Udhampur, and Kathua districts to track down two groups of militants involved in the killing of a village defence guard (VDG) in the Basangarh area on April 28, official sources said.

Five IAF personnel were injured in the attack and one of them later succumbed to injuries at a military hospital.

The officials said a massive joint search operation by army and police is in progress in several areas including Shahsitar, Gursai, Sanai, Lasana and Sheendara top for the third day but there was no trace of the terrorists so far.

The security agencies are collecting clues which will ultimately help flush out the terrorists, they said.

The officials said all schools in the area opened as per routine this morning after a day-long break on account of Sunday.

Meanwhile, the security forces also launched a cordon and search operation at village Kathu in Dalhori area of adjoining Rajouri district following information about the presence of three suspected terrorists.

Multiple checkpoints have been set up on main roads and vehicle checking has been intensified in both Poonch and Rajouri districts which are part of Anantnag parliamentary constituency going to polls on May 25.

The twin districts have witnessed some of the major terrorist attacks over the past two years, signalling return of terror activities to the region, which was once cleared of terrorism and remained peaceful between 2003 and 2021. (Agencies)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print