Man injured in bear attack at Konibal Pampore

PAMPORE:A 45 year old Nazir Ahmad Sheikh son of Ghulam Hassan, resident of Konibal Pampore was critically injured when he was attacked by a bear at Konibal village of Pampore early morning today.
The incident took place in Konibal village when the Nazir Ahmad Sheikh was grazing his sheep in the Saffron Karewas, local residents told Kashmir Reader.
The victim was immediately shifted to Sub District hospital Pampore where after providing medical aid he was referred to SKIMS Soura Srinagar for advanced treatment.
