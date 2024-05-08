Around 62% Voter Turnout In Phase-III

New Delhi: Polling in the third phase of General Elections which commenced at 7 am today simultaneously across 93 PCs recorded an approximate voter turnout of 61.45% as of 8 pm. Though polling was till 6 PM, but voters were seen in the queue at many polling stations. Voters from across 11 States/UTs participated enthusiastically to cast their vote at their polling stations, braving hot weather conditions in some areas. Starting with this phase, ECI has commenced a system of SMS alerts, WhatsApp messages, and voice calls from national and state icons, with support from major Telecom Service Providers to encourage voter participation. With the conclusion of Phase-3, polling is now over in 20 States/UTs and 283 PCs for General Elections 2024. A total of 1331 candidates were in the electoral fray in this Phase.

The voter turnout figures which are approximate as of 8 pm will continue to be further updated on VTR App on continuous basis as various polling parties formally close the poll and hand over Form 17 C to the polling agents of candidates at each of the polling station. As per statutory requirements, voter turnout is to be recorded at every polling station in absolute numbers in Form 17C, which prevails. As an embedded measure of transparency, the copies of Form 17C, duly signed by Presiding Officer and all present polling agents, are invariably shared with all present polling agents of contesting candidates. Thus, booth wise data of actual number of votes polled is always available with the candidates, which is a statutory requirement.

As a further measure of enhanced transparency and facilitation of all stakeholders including media, PC wise electors’ data for Phase 1, Phase 2 and Phase 3 is also being shared at Annexure A1, A2, and A3 respectively. This will facilitate calculation of number of voters at regular intervals, when aggregate PC wise turnout figures along with figures for respective assembly segments are updated on VTR App.

In order to further facilitate the stake holders, Commission has decided to update the above table and again release the approximate voter turnout close to 11.30 pm today. Needless to add that same shall continue to be updated by the field level officers as polling parties keep returning and be available PC wise (along with respective AC segments) live at VTR App.

As per the laid down procedure, scrutiny of election papers takes place one day after the polling day in the presence of Candidates or their authorised polling agents. The decision to conduct repoll, if any, is also taken thereafter. Some polling parties return after polling day depending on the geographical/ logistical conditions. Commission will also, after the scrutiny and depending on the number/ schedule of repoll, publish the updated voter turnout along with gender wise breakup by 11.5.2024. In any case VTR App will continue to display updated turn out figures as usual.

