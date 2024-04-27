Jammu seat records around 71.91% turnout

Jammu : Jammu parliamentary constituency recorded overall voter turnout of 71.91 percent.

Officials said that the district of Jammu, along with Samba, Reasi, and a part of Rajouri, witnessed a remarkable tentative voter turnout of 71.91%. This high participation reflects voters’ unwavering commitment and deep faith in the democratic system, contributing to a flourishing society, an official spokesperson said.

The polling took place across 2,416 polling stations, all equipped with necessary facilities. Additionally, 1,364 polling stations were live webcasted. More than 15,000 polling staff has performed poll duty.

Despite scorching hot weather, enthusiastic voters from Jammu, Samba, Reasi, and Rajouri turned out in record numbers to cast their ballots. Long queues formed at polling stations as people eagerly waited for their turn, with youth and first-time voters excitedly participating in this festival of democracy.

Chief Electoral Officer, Jammu and Kashmir, Pandurang K. Pole closely monitored the voting process from the UT level Command and Control Center established at Nirvachan Bhawan, Jammu. Polling began at 7:00 am and continued until 6:00 pm or the conclusion of polling, whichever was later.

At each polling station, basic amenities such as water, electricity, toilets, ramps, and waiting rooms were provided to ensure smooth and successful elections. Wheelchairs and helpers were also available for voters in need. To promote inclusive voting, 10 polling booths were managed by women (referred to as pink polling stations), 10 by specially abled persons, and 9 by youths.

Furthermore, 12 green polling stations were established to raise awareness about environmental concerns.

Chief Electoral Officer congratulated all the first time voters and expressed gratitude towards all the voters for their enthusiastic participation in the polling for the second phase of General Elections. He also complimented the polling personnel engaged in the election process for successful conduct of the second phase of elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the figures provided by the office of Returning Officer 5-Jammu Parliamentary Constituency, there were 17,80,835 registered voters in Jammu PC including 9,21,095 male, 8,59,712 female and 28 transgender electors. Among these 37,822 (37,025 male and 797 female) were service voters.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had set up 2416 polling stations across the constituency including 18 Green Polling Stations, 46 Pink Polling Stations and 18 PwD manned polling stations.

Reasi district with three Assembly Constituencies, including Gulabgarh (ST), Reasi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, has 23,52,62 voters including 12,33,23 male, 11,19,36 female and three transgender voters. Among these 1393 were service voters (1364 male, 29 female). The ECI had set up 425 polling stations across the district including 97 vulnerable and 16 critical.

Samba district, comprising three Assembly Constituencies including Ramgrah (SC), Samba and Vijaypur had 2,59,198 voters, including 1,32,861 male, 1,26,336 female and one transgender voter. Among these 10,269 (10,073 male, 196 female) are service voters. The ECI has set up 365 polling stations in the district, including 72 critical.

Similarly, Jammu district, comprising 11 Assembly Constituencies including Bishnah (SC), Suchetgarh (SC), R S Pura-Jammu South, Bahu, Jammu East, Nagrota, Jammu West, Jammu North, Marh (SC), Akhnoor (SC) and Chhamb had 11,89,389 electors, including 6,13,988 male, 5,75,378 female and 23 transgender voters. Among these are also 24,315 service voters (23,768 male, 547 female). The ECI had set up 1488 polling stations across the district, including 38 vulnerable and 15 critical.

Likewise, Rajouri district with only Kalakote-Sunderbani Assembly Constituency falling in Jammu PC, has 96,986 voters (50,923 male, 46,062 female) and one transgender voter. Among these 1845 (1820 male, 25 female) are service voters. The ECI has set up 138 polling stations in the Assembly Constituency, including 88 vulnerable and 14 critical.

The R S Pura-Jammu South Assembly Constituency had the highest number of 1,24,744 voters (64,687 male, 60,054 female), three transgender voters including 1592 service. The EC has set up 147 polling stations across this AC.

Similarly, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Assembly segment of Reasi district had the lowest number of 55,737 voters (29,340 male, 26,397 female including 271 service voters) and the election authorities have set up 91 polling stations across the segment. (GNS)

