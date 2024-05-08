Visually impaired man first in Kashmir Valley to use EC’s home voting facility

SRINAGAR: Ali Mohammad Rather, a visually impaired person, was the first to vote for the election to Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday under the new home voting facility.

The facility was started by the Election Commission for the 2024 Lok sabha elections for those who are not able to visit polling stations to exercise their franchise.

Rather, 75, hailing from the Dara area of the Hazratbal assembly segment in Srinagar district became the first person in the Kashmir Valley to cast his vote through the home voting facility, an official of the District Election Office, Srinagar, said.

