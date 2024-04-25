CM Kejriwal ‘kingpin’ of excise scam, worked in collusion with his ministers, AAP leaders: ED to SC

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is the “kingpin and key conspirator” of the excise policy scam and the arrest of a person for an offence based on material can never violate the “concept of free and fair elections”, the ED has told the Supreme Court.The Enforcement Directorate claimed that Kejriwal worked in collusion with his ministers and AAP leaders and was also involved in “demanding kickbacks” from liquor businessmen in exchange for favours granted in the policy.”Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister of NCT of Delhi is the kingpin and key conspirator of the Delhi excise scam in collusion with ministers of the Delhi govt, AAP leaders and other persons,” the agency said in its 734-page reply affidavit.
Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post