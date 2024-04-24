North Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out In Forests Of Bandipora

Srinagar: Gunfight brokeout between militants and security forces in Ranji forest area of North Kashmir’s Bandipora.Reports said that a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Ranji forest.As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.A senior police officer also confirmed about exchange of firing between militants and security forces.
