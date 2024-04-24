Bandipora Encounter: Two Army Soldiers Injured, Stable

Srinagar: Two army troopers recieved bullet wounds in an ongoing gunfight in Ranji forest area of North Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Wednesday.A top police officer said that two army soldiers sustained minor injuries during intial exchange of fire with hiding militants.Both are stable and are being treated in a hospital, officer said. Till this report was being filed, there was no information regarding death of any militants in the gunfight.More details will follow.
