Govt makes e- sign mandatory in e-office from June 1

Srinagar: The government on Monday directed all the Administrative Departments, Head of Departments, Deputy Commissioners, Managing Directors of various PSUs, Boards and Corporations to ensure that the officers and officials of their respective departments shall use Digital Signatures (DSC) or Aadhaar based e- sign/e-Hastaakshar as mode of signing notes in e-office from June 1.

“The Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Government of India, while reviewing the status of implementation of e-office has made it mandatory for all officers of the rank of dealing officers and above or equivalent to use Digital Signature Certificates (DSCs) or Aadhaar based e-sign/e-Hastaakshar for electronically signing the e-files in the e-office system before forwarding,” reads a circular here.

It said that to achieve the objective of adopting digital working environment, reduce dependencies on physical documents, practicing of proper security measures to ensure security in the cyber space and preventing the unauthorized access of government files in the e-office, it is imperative to have Digital Signature Certificates or Aadhaar based e-sign/e-Hastakshar for electronically signing and processing of e- office notes/proposals for approval in digital mode w.e.f. 1 June 2024.

“Pursuant to the instructions of the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances, Government of India and in provision of Section 3 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, it is enjoined upon all the Administrative Departments/Head of Departments/Deputy Commissioners/Managing Directors of various PSUs/Boards/Corporations to ensure that the officers/officials of their respective departments shall use Digital Signatures (DSC) or Aadhaar based e- sign/e-Hastaakshar as mode of signing notes in e-office w.e.f. 01.06.2024,” the Circular said, adding, “The necessary support, in this regard, shall be provided by the local e-office support team of JaKeGA and Information Technology Department.”

The users should also go through the implementation guidelines documents at https://docs.eoffice.gov.in or the handbook issued by JaKeGA vide No. JaKeGA- Gen/68/2021 dated 16.10.2023 in this regard, it added.

