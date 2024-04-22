Fake news being spread of Uddhav aide joining CM Shinde’s outfit: Sena (UBT) leader

MUMBAI: Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra legislative council Ambadas Danve has dismissed reports claiming that Milind Narvekar, a close associate of Uddhav Thackeray, would switch over to the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Some media reports claimed Shinde has offered Narvekar the candidature for Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency, where the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has nominated sitting MP Arvind Sawant.

“This is completely fake news. I spoke to Milind Narvekar regarding Uddhavji’s tour of Vidarbha and Marathwada and he is there with Uddhavji throughout,” Danve, who belongs to the Sena (UBT), said on Sunday.

