Realm of culture deserves more attention: Chief Secretary

Reviews Functioning Of Culture, Tribal Affairs Departments

Jammu: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today took a holistic review of the working of the Department of Culture and Department of Tribal Affairs in two separate meetings here.

The meeting besides the Principal Secretary, Culture/Tribal Affairs Departments was attended by the Secretary in Tribal Affairs; Executive Director, Mubarak Mandi Jammu Heritage Society (MMJHS), Director, Libraries; Director, Archives; Secretary, Cultural Academy; other HoDs of the two Departments.

While reviewing the performance of the Culture Department the Chief Secretary asked for completion of the digitization of archival records besides ongoing restoration works on several archaeological monuments.

The Chief Secretary also asked for increasing the footfall to the museums and libraries under the Department as these house a rich treasure of artifacts and publications. He called upon the Department to put their assets to optimum use especially the Abhinav Theatre at Jammu and Tagore Hall at Srinagar.

Moreover, Dulloo took note of the work carried out so far on the projects of the Department including SRS/SPS libraries, Tehzib Mahal, Sufiana School and other ongoing projects.

He maintained that the realm of culture deserves more attention and the aspirations of the people should be met in terms of its promotion. He asked for hand holding of the budding artists who are desirous of pursuing their dreams in this aspect of vocation by exploring the possibility of recognizing their talent.

In his presentation the Principal Secretary, Culture, Suresh Kumar Gupta revealed that the archives repositories hold 05 lakh record holdings at Srinagar and Jammu repository hold 08 lakh record holdings in an old building at Mubarak Mandi.

He further informed that digitization of archival record has been completed in Jammu repository and in Kashmir repository, 50% digitization record has been digitized and going to be on boarded on web portal soon.

It was also said that as per survey of monuments in J&K conducted in 2009, 495 monuments were listed. Out of whom 46 monuments notified are under Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958 (Central Act) and being looked after by ASI while as 54 monuments have been notified under J&K Ancient Monuments Preservation Act, 1977.

Regarding the functioning of libraries it was given out that the Department runs 131 libraries across the UT including the SRS and SPS libraries of Jammu and Srinagar which are among 08 oldest libraries of the country housing around 14 lakh books, 5580 manuscripts and 85,650 registered members.

On taking stock of the working of the Tribal Affairs Department it was said that with the inclusion of new tribes ST population has increased to 23.38 Lacs, which constitutes approximately 19.06% of the total population.

The meeting discussed in detail the formulation of Tribal Sub-Plan and its impact on the ST population. It also takes peep into the status of Tribal Research Institute, construction of Tribal Bhawan, Tribal Museum, engagement of seasonal teachers under Samagara Shiksha besides implementation of Pre-Matric and Post-Matric Scholarship schemes for such population in the UT.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print