LG stresses upon promotion of start-ups in J&K

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha chaired a review meeting of Department of Industries & Commerce and Department of Geology & Mining today.
The meeting was attended by Sh Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Sh Santosh D Vaidya, Principal Secretary, Finance Department; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Sh Vikramjit Singh, Commissioner Secretary, Department of I&C and Mining Department; Sh Bhupinder Kumar, Secretary, Public Works (R&B); HoDs and senior officials.
Detailed discussion took place on investment proposals, implementation of projects and schemes of the Department of Industries & Commerce. The Lt Governor directed the senior officials to hold regular meetings with Investors and Industry bodies to address the crucial issues.
The chair was briefed on the steps taken for proper utilization of Land in existing Industrial Estates.
The Lt Governor also reviewed the progress achieved under New Central Sector schemes, One District One Product, PMEGP, PM Vishwakarma, Ease of Doing Business/ Gati Shakti, development of new industrial estates, Handloom and Handicrafts sector, development of Tattoo Ground, promotion of MSMEs, activities of JKTPO etc.
The Lt Governor stressed upon promotion of Start-Ups in J&K. He further instructed for impact assessment of various initiatives like GI Tagging and QR code based labeling & scanning.
The Lt Governor also reviewed district-wise availability, requirement of minor minerals and the issues related to time-bound operationalization of minor mineral blocks.