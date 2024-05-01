Tourist lady killed, another injured in Sonamarg accident

Srinagar: A tourist lady was killed while another pedestrian was injured after being hit by a vehicle in Sonamarg area of Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Wednesday, officials said.Officials said that a vehicle (Tata Mobile) bearing registration number JKO1T-0637 hit two persons including a tourist lady at Sonamarg area, leaving them critically wounded.Both the injured were taken to the hospital for treatment where the tourist lady was declared brought dead by the doctors.The deceased lady has been identified as Sushila (67), wife of Late Babu Rao of Pune, Maharastra while the injured has been identified as Mehraj Ahmad Ganie, son of Mashoq Ahmad Ganie of Haril Handwara.The injured, who is in critically condition was immediately referred to SKIMS, Soura for further treatment, they said—
