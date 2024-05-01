UK claims drastic drop in student dependents after visa crackdown

LONDON: The UK government has welcomed a “significant fall” in the number of dependents, or close family members such as a spouse and children, accompanying overseas students after its crackdown on student visas from early this year.

In an update issued on Tuesday from January to March this year compared to the same period in 2023, the Home Office said that dependents had drastically fallen by almost 80 per cent amid over 26,000 fewer student visa applications made.

Indians have led the international student visa tally in recent years and these figures indicate that a downward trend noted earlier this year is likely to mean fewer Indian students choosing UK universities.

