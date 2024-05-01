ECI defers Anantnag-Rajouri polls to May 25

Srinagar: The Election Commission of India on Tuesday revised date of polling for -Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency from May 7 to May 25.

The poll conducting body had issued the Notification for the constituency in 3rd Phase on April 12 and the Poll Day was scheduled on May 7.

“Various representations have been received from different political parties of the UT of Jammu & Kashmir for shifting the date of poll of election from 3-Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency (PC) of Jammu & Kashmir, due to various logistic, communication and natural barrier of connectivity turning out as hindrance in campaigning which in turn tantamount to lack of fair opportunities for the contesting candidates in the said Parliamentary Constituency which may affect poll process,” reads a statement by the EC.

“The Commission, after considering report from UT administration as well as analyzing the ground situation prevailing in the said constituency, has decided under Section 56 of Representation of People Act, 1951, to revise the date of poll in the said Parliamentary Constituency in respect of ongoing General Election to Lok Sabha, 2024,” the poll conducting body said in the statement, a copy of which lies with GNS, and announced the revised date to be May 25.

A total of 25 candidates filed their nomination papers, four of which were rejected leaving 21 in the fray on Anantnag constituency.

Prominent candidates in fray from Anantnag include PDP chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, former Minister Mian Altaf (National Conference), Zaffar Manhas ( Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party) and Advocate Mohammad Parray (DPAP).

The BJP hasn’t fielded any candidate in Anantnag constituency though UT chief of the party Ravinder Raina was stated to be frontrunner for the seat. Name of an IAS officer was also under consideration of the BJP high command.

Nomination for the seat had opened on April 12 while April 19 was last date for filing of the papers.

Srinagar Lok Sabha seat will go to polls in fourth phase on May 13 while Baramulla and Ladakh constituencies will vote in fifth phase on May 20. (GNS)

