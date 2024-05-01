LS polls—2024: Sajad Lone files nomination papers

Srinagar: Setting the stage for a high-stakes electoral battle, Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Conference president Sajad Gani Lone on Wednesday filed his nomination papers for Baramulla Lok Sabha segment.Accompanied by the party’s top leaders, Lone filed his nomination papers before returning officer for Baramulla Lok Sabha seat, Minga Sherpa.Lone filed his nomination paper in a low—key manner.Sources in Peoples Conference said that Lone had directed the party workers to desist from holding any rally or gathering in Baramulla town today in view of the floods in north Kashmir.Lone would be locked in a direct contest with former Chief Minister and National Conference vice—president Omar Abdullah, even as other candidates like Fayaz Ahmad Mir (PDP) and Er. Rashid (independent) are in the fray—
