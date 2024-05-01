At least 80 schools receive bomb threats in Delhi NCR, found nothing after checks, say police

NEW DELHI: Panic gripped school students and parents early morning on Wednesday after at least 80 schools in Delhi-NCR received bomb threats via email on Wednesday morning, officials said.The Ministry of Home Affairs said it appears to be a hoax call and that there was no need to panic.Delhi Police said it has conducted a thorough check of all schools that received the bomb threat but nothing was found.

