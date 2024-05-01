BJP will not remove reservations, nor will it allow Congress to do so: Amit Shah

KORBA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party will never do away with reservations for Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes and Other Backward Class, nor will it allow the Congress to do so.

Congress’ tactic was to lie repeatedly, he alleged, and advised its president Mallikarjun Kharge not to speak lies for the sake of the “family” (referring to Nehru-Gandhi family) as eventually he would be blamed for its loss in the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking at a rally at Katghora town in Chhattisgarh in support of Saroj Pandey, the BJP candidate from the Korba constituency, Shah accused Congress of nurturing terrorism and Naxalism to win elections.

