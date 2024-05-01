Two former Congress MLAs quit party, blame alliance with AAP for their decision

NEW DELHI: Former Congress MLAs Neeraj Basoya and Naseeb Singh have resigned from the party’s primary membership days after party leader Arvinder Singh Lovely resigned from his post as Delhi Congress chief.

In separate letters to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, the two leaders blamed the Congress and AAP alliance for their resignation.

In his letter, Basoya stated, “I humbly submit, that the said alliance is bringing great disrepute and embarrassment to Delhi Congress workers on a daily basis and I believe, that as a self-respecting party leader, I cannot continue to be associated with the party any more.”

