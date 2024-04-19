At 3 pm Udhampur Lok Sabha seat registers 57.09 % voter turnout

Srinagar: The Udhampur constituency has registered a voter turnout of over 57 percent at 3 pm as it went to polls in the first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls on Friday. An official told said that at 3 pm a voter turnout of 57.09 % was registered in the Udhampur constituency, while the polling has started picking up. Voting for the high-stake constituency started at 7 am today amid heavy rain in several parts of Udhampur and Kathua districts. Voting is being held in 102 seats across 21 states and Union Territories in the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls across the country
