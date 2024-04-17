Army Commander review operational preparedness in South Kashmir

Srinagar: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar on Tuesday visited formations in south Kashmir to review operational preparedness and prevailing security situation.
The visit comes at a time when J&K is all set to hold first general elections since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.
“#LtGenMVSuchindraKumar, #ArmyCdrNC visited hinterland formations in #SouthKashmir to review operational preparedness & prevailing security situation. The Army Commander complimented all ranks for their strict vigil & emphasised upon preparation for the emerging security challenges,” Army’s Northern Command said in a post on X.