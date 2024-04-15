Incessant Rains Drench Plains In J&K, MeT Predicts More

Srinagar: Rains drenched most plains while as a few upper reaches received light snow in Jammu and Kashmir even as the weather department here on Sunday predicted more precipitation in the next few days.

A meteorological department official here told GNS that in the past 24 hours, light to moderate rain was recorded at most places along with light snow over a few higher reaches.

He said that till 0830 hours, Srinagar received 15.0mm of rain, Qazigund 15.2mm, Pahalgam 32.4mm, Kupwara 11.6mm, Kokernag 8.44mm, Gulmarg 8.2mm, Jammu traces, Banihal 27.6mm, Batote 9.5mm, Katra traces and Bhaderwah 8.6mm.

He said that till April 15, generally cloudy weather with light to moderate rain is expected in plains and snow over higher reaches at most places with possibility of heavy rain, thunder and lightning and gusty winds at isolated places.

From April 16-17, he said, partly to generally cloudy weather with light rain and snow over higher reaches is expected at isolated places.

From April 18-19, he said, generally cloudy weather is expected with light rain and snow (over higher reaches) at many places with thunder and lightning.

From April 20-24, he said, generally dry weather is expected even as afternoon thundershower activity can’t be ruled out.

He reiterated that farmers are advised to suspend farm operations till April 16. He said temporary disruption of surface transportation over a few higher reaches is expected during April 14 and 15.

“Temporary water logging is expected in few low lying areas,” he said, adding, “There is a possibility of landslides and mudslides and shooting stones.”

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a minimum of 10.0°C against 10.2°C on the previous night and it was 2.4°C above normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 9.4°C against 7.2°C on the previous night and it was 2.9°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 5.7°C against 3.2°C on the previous night and it was 2.9°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 8.6°C against 7.7°C on the previous night and it was 2.5°C above normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of 8.9°C against 9.0°C on the previous night and it was 2.6°C above normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 2.6°C against 0.5°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 1.1°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 21.5°C and it was above normal by 2.3°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of 10.6°C, Batote 10.6°C and Bhaderwah 10.4°C, he said. (GNS)

