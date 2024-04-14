Mian Altaf Dispels Rumours, To Contest Anantnag-Rajouri LS Seat

Srinagar: National Conference candidate from Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary constituency Mian Altaf Ahmad Saturday dispelled rumours about him not contesting the Lok Sabha elections, saying while he was unwell earlier, his health has now improved and he looks forward to fight the polls.
“Since before Eid, I had a fever and underwent some tests. The doctors thought I had jaundice and advised me complete rest, which I could not do. I took medicine but did not feel better. Then I underwent some more tests and was diagonised with viral fever,” Ahmad said in a video statement released here.
The influential Gujjar leader said he had told those who came to meet him at his Baba Nagri residence in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district that it would be difficult for him to campaign or contest elections if his health did not improve.
Mian Altaf’s declaration comes on the heels of a visit from National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah, who personally called on him at his residence in Baba Nagri Wangath, Kangan.
Omar Abdullah’s visit was primarily aimed at checking on his well-being, said Mian Altaf.