Conspiracy being hatched to impose President’s Rule in Delhi: Atishi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi Friday alleged that a big political conspiracy is being hatched by the BJP-led central government to impose President’s Rule in the national capital.

At a press conference, Atishi claimed that in the last few months, many events have happened that indicate this possibility.

“Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest is a political conspiracy to topple his government. We have learnt from reliable sources that in the coming days, the President’s Rule will be imposed in Delhi. But imposing President’s Rule in Delhi will be illegal and against the mandate of people,” she said.

