KARACHI: At least three people, including a policeman, were killed and 20 others injured in two separate bomb blasts in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province, police said on Tuesday.

In the first incident, a policeman was killed and 15 others were injured when a blast occurred at a mosque in the Kuchlak area of the province’s Quetta district on Monday.

“People were offering Maghrib prayers when the explosion took place at the mosque,” a police official said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print