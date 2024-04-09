India showing world nothing is impossible: PM Modi

PILIBHIT (UP): Amid the various difficulties being faced by the world now, India is showing that there is nothing impossible for it to achieve, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.He said this has been possible due to every single vote of the people.”No matter how difficult the goal is, if India is determined to achieve it, it will definitely achieve. Today, with this inspiration and energy, we are working towards the resolution of a developed India,” he said at a poll rally here
