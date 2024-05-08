CS inaugurates ‘SBI e-Corner’ inside Civil Sectt

SRINAGAR: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today inaugurated State Bank of India (SBI) developed e-Corner outside legislative assembly complex inside the campus housing it along with Civil Secretariat here.

The corner is a smart space housing the Automatic Teller Machines (ATMs) of the bank besides having the facility to extend different products like credit cards, opening of bank accounts and others offered by this largest public sector bank of the country.

Dulloo called it a very welcome step towards provisioning financial services under one roof by the country’s largest and trusted bank. He anticipated that many more features of digital banking would get added to this point of contact in future.

This point of contact designated as ‘SBI e-Corner’ is a compact place where thousands of employees working in the twin complexes of Civil Secretariat and Legislative Assembly besides visitors to these offices there.

On the occasion the bank authorities present gave out that the facilities made available includes Automatic Deposit Withdrawal Machine (ADWM), ATM that would provide cash deposition and withdrawal facility round the clock.

It was further detailed out that these facilities are synchronised with SBI YONO features that would enable users to use both the facilities of cash deposit/withdrawal without using Debit card at any hour of the day.

