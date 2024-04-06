2 infiltrators killed along LoC in Uri: Army

Says Op Testimony To Synergy Between Various Security, Intelligence Agencies

Baramulla: Two infiltrators were killed as army and police claimed to have foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

“An infiltration bid by terrorists was successfully foiled along the Line of Control in Uri Sector in a joint operation led by the Indian Army,” a defence ministry spokesperson said in a statement to GNS. “Numerous inputs were earlier received from multiple Intelligence agencies regarding terrorist groups planning and intending to infiltrate across Line of Control in Uri Sector,” he said, adding, “Based on these inputs, surveillance and counter-infiltration grid was reviewed and strengthened.”

In the wee hours, he said, “own” ambushes close to Line of Control spotted a group of militants moving towards the Line of Control.

“Own forces continuously tracked the hostile movement and established contact resulting in heavy exchange of fire,” he said, adding, “While the operation was under progress, intermittent fire was also drawn from Pakistan forward posts, in vicinity of line of control”.

The operation resulted in neutralisation of two militants and recovery of as many AK rifles, three magazines, four hand grenades, ammunition and other “war-like” stores, he said.

“The infiltration bid by terrorists indicates desperation on part of Pakistan to fuel unrest in peaceful Kashmir Valley at a time when general elections have been scheduled and the democratic process is unfolding,” he said, adding, “This operation is a testimony to the synergy between various Security and Intelligence agencies who are committed to ensure peace and tranquility in Kashmir.”

