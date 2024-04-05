PM Modi, HM Amit Shah To address Rallies In J&K Next Week

Srinagar, To garner support for the BJP candidates, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally in the Kathua-Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency in J&K on April 12.

Senior BJP leader and Minister of State (PMO) Jitendra Singh is seeking re-election from this constituency for the third time. Congress has fielded Chaudhary Lal Singh against the BJP in the constituency.

PM Modi will address a rally in Udhampur town on April 12. This will be the Prime Minister’s third rally in Jammu and Kashmir this year. He addressed huge rally at MA Stadium Jammu on February 20 and another mega rally at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar on March 7.

Modi’s Udhampur rally will also be a big show, the BJP leaders said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a rally in the Jammu-Reasi Lok Sabha constituency on April 9.

Jugal Kishore Sharma of the BJP is seeking re-election from the Jammu-Reasi constituency for the third time. Raman Bhalla of the Congress party is opposing Sharma in this constituency.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address a rally at Kathua on April 10. And, former Union Minister Shahnawaz Hussain will address a rally at Doda on April 13.

Kathua-Udhampur constituency goes to vote on April 19 while the Jammu-Reasi constituency will vote on April 26.

The BJP leaders said name of the party candidate on Anantnag-Rajouri-Poonch Lok Sabha seat is expected to be announced any time now.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also address a public rally in Kathua on April 10 in favour of party candidate Dr Jitendra Singh.

Yogi Adityanath figures in the list of start campaigners of the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir.

