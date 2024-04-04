Embarking on an alpine adventure: The quest for six lakes in a day

Chandansar to Nandansar Circuit trek: Alfaaz Aabid and his intrepid group embark on a daring journey to explore six alpine lakes in a single day, braving challenging terrain and embracing the wonders of nature along the way

On the crisp morning of August 27, 2023, our intrepid trekking group, consisting of Aabid Hussain, Altaf Hussain (Mountain Climber), Tanveer Hussain Dar, Muzamil, and myself Alfaaz Aabid, set out from the Dongimar Mmughal road at Peer Ki Gali. As the clock struck at 7:20 am, we began our journey, eager to traverse the unspoiled beauty of the Hirpora lakes.

Our first milestone was the Jaddi Naala, which we crossed with ease, and soon found ourselves enveloped by the serenity of an alpine meadow. Here, a chance encounter with a flock of vultures presented a perfect photo opportunity, which we seized with enthusiasm.

As we ventured further, the welcoming faces of local shepherds graced our path. Engaging in conversation, we shared our ambitious goal to explore six lakes within a single day—a feat not commonly attempted, as most would take two to three days to cover such ground. Despite their scepticism, suggesting one could only hope to reach a single lake in a day, we pressed on, fueled by determination.

Our trek took a poignant turn as we stumbled upon a vast shepherds’ graveyard, a silent testament to the enduring spirit of the mountains. Further along, wisdom came in the form of an elder from the Bakarwal community, who kindly guided us towards Chandansar Lake.

Pausing briefly at the lake’s base for a rejuvenating cup of tea, we resumed our ascent. Altaf and I led the trek, reaching Chandansar by 12:15 pm, with the rest of our team close behind. The lakeside offered a scenic backdrop for our photos and videos, capturing the essence of our adventure.

The journey to Katorisar Lake brought a moment of uncertainty, but Altaf’s keen sense of direction pointed us left, where the elusive lake awaited. Upon arrival, a rare signal blessed our mobile phones, allowing us to share our progress with loved ones back home, and we offer salah.

Our expedition continued, revealing two more hidden gems: Neal Sar 1 and Neal Sar 2. A shepherd at Neal Sar 1 advised us to cross a daunting mountain to reach our next destination. The steep climb tested our resolve, but after 40 minutes, we were rewarded with the sight of two more alpine lakes: Kaldachnisarand Nandansar.

Kaldachnisar, known as the sister lake to the Hirpora lakes, was breathtaking, but it was Nandansar that truly captivated us with its stunning bluish waters. We lingered there, basking in the beauty and immortalizing the moment through our lenses.

As dusk approached, we made our descent back to Dongi Marg /Peer Ki Gali, completing our circuit of six alpine lakes by 8:45 pm. Our journey was a testament to the spirit of exploration and the boundless wonders of nature.

This trek was not just a physical challenge, but a journey of the soul, reminding us that the most extraordinary experiences often lie just beyond the horizon, waiting to be discovered.

The writer can be reached at [email protected]

