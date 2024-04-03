Shootout at GMC Kathua, ‘Gangster’ Killed, Police Official Injured

Srinagar: An alleged gangster was killed while a police official sustained injuries in a shootout at Government Medical College Kathua last night., police and a group of alleged gangsters exchanged fire at about 10:35 PM last night at Government Medical College premises in Kathua, resulting in the killing of a ‘gangster’ and injury of a PSI Deepak Sharma. The injured PSI was admitted in a nearby hospital for treatment, whose current condition couldn’t be however ascertained. The circumstances leading to the incident however remain shrouded in mystery as no significant information could be made available regarding the face-off between the police and alleged gangsters.
