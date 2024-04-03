KU’s South Campus organises plantation drive

‘Need collaborative efforts in preserving nature’

ANANTNAG: To inspire a positive change by creating a greener, healthier future for all, the National Service Scheme (NSS), Kashmir University (KU), South Campus, Anantnag, in collaboration with the Forest Department, Jammu and Kashmir, Tuesday organised a massive plantation drive under the theme “Forest and Innovation: New Solutions for a Better World”.

Campus faculty, volunteers, students and staff participated in the event, demonstrating a collective commitment to environmental conservation and sustainability, an official statement issued here read.

Director, South Campus, Prof Raies Ahmad Qadri, inaugurated the plantation drive by planting a sapling to mark the occasion. DFO (Divisional Forest Officer), Anantnag, Range Officer, faculty members and students also joined in planting saplings across the campus, an official spokesperson said in the statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Raies Ahmad Qadri reiterated KU’s commitment to environmental stewardship and emphasised the importance of making the South Campus green and clean.

“Plants purify the air and create a sustainable ecosystem. Today’s plantation drive is a testament to KU’s dedication to environmental conservation towards creating green and clean campuses for a healthy environment,” Prof Raies said.

Emphasising the importance of collaborative efforts in preserving our natural heritage, DFO Anantnag, Mudasir Mahmood, underscored the crucial role of the Forest Department in safeguarding forests.

“Our department extends all possible support in providing unique saplings to the campus for furthering the plantation process,” he added.

Range Officer, Obaid Ahmad Lanker, delineated the benefits of plantation drives, including biodiversity conservation, soil erosion prevention and climate change mitigation.

Earlier, In-Charge Landscape, Dr Mubashir Ahmad Malik, outlined the landscape activities being executed at the South Campus, the statement read further.

NSS Programme Officer, Tausif Ahmad Bhat, highlighted the pivotal role of National Service Scheme in mobilising youth to volunteer their services for the betterment of society and the environment.

He stressed the importance of community engagement and collective action in addressing environmental challenges, it added.

